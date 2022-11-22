PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Left Menu

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Penguin Random House's $2.2bn deal for Simon & Schuster collapses - Rishi Sunak rules out Swiss-style trade deal with EU

- Eskom warns of lack of funds to fuel South Africa's back-up power plants - Starmer warns businesses of end to 'low pay and cheap labour'

Overview - Penguin Random House's proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster has collapsed over antitrust concerns, ending a costly two-year effort to create a book publisher of unprecedented scale.

- Prime minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out any Swiss-style deal to remove trade barriers with the EU, as Eurosceptic Tory MPs claimed chancellor Jeremy Hunt was trying to soften Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. - South Africa's troubled state electricity monopoly Eskom has said that it has run out of money to buy diesel for critical back-up power plants, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to find emergency funding or risk even more severe rolling blackouts.

- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will on Tuesday warn businesses that the days of "low pay and cheap labour" from overseas must end, as both main UK parties reject calls by companies for looser immigration rules. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

