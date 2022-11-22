Left Menu

Iran to enrich Uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site - TV

Iran has started enriching Uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site using IR6 centrifuges, Iran's SNN network reported on Tuesday, in a response to a resolution passed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog ordering more cooperation from Tehran. Iran will also be building a new set of centrifuges at the site, the network reported.

Iran has started enriching Uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site using IR6 centrifuges, Iran's SNN network reported on Tuesday, in a response to a resolution passed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog ordering more cooperation from Tehran.

Iran will also be building a new set of centrifuges at the site, the network reported. The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at the closed-door vote said. The resolution is the second this year targeting Iran over the investigation, which has become an obstacle in talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal because Iran has demanded the probe be ended.

