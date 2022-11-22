Sarbananda Sonowal appeals to new recruits in Rozgar Mela to work with patriotic notion

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Rozgar Mela- the recruitment drive for 71,000 personnel, from Patgaon BSF Headquater in Guwahati where a total 224 successful candidates were handed over appointment letters on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister appealed to the successful candidates to work for the government with dedication and responsibility and with a patriotic notion.

He also appealed to them to take care of the trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps in them to build 'Ek Bharat Srestha Bharat' and work being a 'Karmoyogi' as PM Modi desires. He also hoped that - the youth power that has regained inspiration and enthusiasm would take an important role in building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Candidates from 10 government departments viz Railway, India post, Health and Family Welfare, Bank, SSB, ITBP, CISF, BSF, Labour Ministry and OIL India were given appointment letters in the event, which was also graced by BSF Inspector General Kamaljit Singh Banyal and Queen Ojha, Member of Parliament, Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, while mentioning that the Mela has been held in Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman Islands, Gujarat, UP and Maharashtra, highlighted that the initiative to provide job opportunities to the youth will continue uninterrupted and will help in nation-building. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that schemes like 'Make in India' or 'Vocal for Local' are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the country.

In his address, the PM mentioned Production Linked Initiative (PLI) scheme as a great source of new employment opportunities. "Under the PLI scheme only, it is expected to create 60 lakh new employment opportunities. Be it Make in India or Vocal for Local, all these schemes are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment in the country. That means the opportunities for government and non-government jobs are increasing constantly," PM Modi said.

He also urged the new recruits to work on capacity building to increase efficiencies within the government. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in furthering employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment as well as direct participation in national development.

Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela. (ANI)

