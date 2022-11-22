Left Menu

Joint inspection may take place in soft drink plant gas leak: Police

Police on Tuesday said a joint inspection may be undertaken at the soft drink manufacturing unit near here following leakage of toxic gas and production activity has been halted as a precautionary measure.Varun Beverages Ltd, the owner of the unit, claimed there was no fatality or serious illness due to the leakage from the unit on Monday.

Varun Beverages Ltd, the owner of the unit, claimed there was no fatality or serious illness due to the leakage from the unit on Monday. A senior official of Baruipur police district told PTI, ''There is no report of any major injury due to the leakage and the situation was brought under control last night itself. But a joint inspection may be undertaken. As a precautionary measure no operational work is being carried out''.

The unit, situated at Kamalgazi in the southern fringes, is a licensed bottling plant for Pepsi brand beverages.

PepsiCo, whose drinks are reportedly manufactured in the unit, declined to comment on the issue. Fire brigade officials said that fire fighters sprinkled water continuously to ''control the gas leakage'' on Monday and normalcy was restored at 9.45 pm. Several workers and two firefighters fell sick due to the pungent smell caused by the gas leak. Panic had gripped the area for a few hours on Monday.

''On 21st November, 2022, the plate heat exchanger (PHE) caused a noticeable smell in the area towards security. As per the company's SOP, the security set off an alarm. On hearing the alarm the staff followed the Company's SOPs to ensure complete safety and avoid any eventuality of mishap of any kind - human or assets,'' Varun Beverages Ltd informed the stock exchanges. ''Some conscientious locals also called the fire brigade, police and other agencies who after ensuring safety standards concluded that the situation was normal to everyone's satisfaction and there was no mishap or any injury to anyone which was duly communicated to all,'' it added.

