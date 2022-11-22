Doha - U.S. Secretary of State says cannot confirm Iran statement on 60% uranium enrichment at Fordow site

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday he could not confirm Iran's announcement that it has begun refining uranium to 60% at its underground Fordow nuclear site.

Speaking on a visit to Qatar for the U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, Blinken said Iran has tried to "insert extraneous issues" into efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)