Doha - U.S. Secretary of State says cannot confirm Iran statement on 60% uranium enrichment at Fordow site
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday he could not confirm Iran's announcement that it has begun refining uranium to 60% at its underground Fordow nuclear site.
Speaking on a visit to Qatar for the U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, Blinken said Iran has tried to "insert extraneous issues" into efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
