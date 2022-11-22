Left Menu

CBI arrests I-T officer for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh

The complainant had alleged that his firm is engaged in the manufacturing of electric switches in Maharashtra, however, income tax assessment of the said firm was being done at the office of income tax at Mandsaur (MP).

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST
CBI arrests I-T officer for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an income tax officer at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The complainant had alleged that his firm is engaged in the manufacturing of electric switches in Maharashtra, however, income tax assessment of the said firm was being done at the office of income tax at Mandsaur (MP). According to an official statement, it was further alleged that the I-T officer, whose name is Ramgopal Prajapati, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 and that if the demanded bribe was not paid, he would get a heavy penalty imposed by the income tax department and an I-T raid on the firm of the complainant.

Sleuths of CBI laid a trap and nabbed the accused for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced on Wednesday before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Indore. A case was registered on a complaint against the income tax officer at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022