BSF Jammu holds 'Rozgar Mela', CAPF recruits get appointment letters

At the onset of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed all the participants of Rozgar Mela and launched the Karamyogi Prarambh Module. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointments in various Government departments.

22-11-2022
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A 'Rozgar Mela' under 'Mission Recruitment' of the central government was organised on Tuesday at Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu. As part of the initiative, letters of apointment were handed out to candidates selected for the BSF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Postal Services and Indian Overseas Bank.

Union minister of state for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal, was the chief guest at the event. The 'Rozgar Mela' is a central initiative aimed at giving government jobs to the country's youth.

At the onset of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed all participants and launched the 'Karamyogi Prarambh Module', which is an online orientation course for all new appointments across government departments. The module includes a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them assume their new roles smoothly and enhance their knowledge, skills and competence.

Krishan Pal handed over physical copies of the appointment letters to the recruits in the presence of D K Boora, IG BSF Jammu, other officers of CAPFs and dignitaries. (ANI)

