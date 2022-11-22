Left Menu

Iran enriching to up to 60% at Fordow, plans further expansion, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:29 IST
Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, underground for the first time at its Fordow plant, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday, adding that Iran plans to further expand its enrichment at Fordow and Natanz.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today said Iran had started producing high enriched uranium - UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 60% - using the existing two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges in the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, in addition to such production that has taken place at Natanz since April 2021," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

