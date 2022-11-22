Govt declares public holiday on Dec 5 for UP bypolls

Left Menu

Rampur and Khatauli are the constituencies going to witness Assembly bypolls, while the Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in the parliamentary constituency of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released a notification declaring a public holiday on December 5 in poll-bound constituencies in the wake of Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in the state. Rampur and Khatauli are the constituencies going to witness Assembly bypolls, while the Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in the parliamentary constituency of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.

"Exercising the rights obtained by Section-25 of the 'Negotiable Instrument Act, 888 (Act No. 26 of 88) the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, for the Lok Sabha bypolls 2022 and Assembly bypolls 2022 in the mentioned districts declares a public holiday for the purpose," said a communique in Hindi. A total of 5 seats in four states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Bihar, are to go for the Assembly bypolls. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, according to a notification by the ECI.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. While reacting to the Samajwadi Party's decision to put field Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as a candidate in the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls, the Deputy CM said that BJP would give the ticket to one of its prominent leaders for the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

