Left Menu

Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Odisha's Jajapur

A massive fire broke out in the scrap godown in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:20 IST
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Odisha's Jajapur
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in the scrap godown in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar.

A total of five teams of firefighters are carrying out the fire extinguishing operation. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022