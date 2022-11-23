Left Menu

VHP alleges forced mass conversion in Rajasthan, police deny

In the 45-second video, several just-wed couples were purportedly taking oath in Hindi "I do not believe in any 'Bhagwan' of Hindu religion. I believe in Buddhism. I will not say anything against Buddhism. I will not perform any ritual from Brahmins."

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:41 IST
VHP alleges forced mass conversion in Rajasthan, police deny
Newly-wed couples were purportedly taking oath at Kumher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged forced mass religious conversion during a mass-marriage ceremony in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district but the state police denied the occurrence of any forcible conversion. The VHP levelled allegations of mass conversion after a video of the mass-marriage function at Kumher in Bharatpur district went viral on social media.

In the 45-second video, several newly-wed couples were purportedly taking oath in Hindi "I do not believe in any 'Bhagwan' of Hindu religion. I believe in Buddhism. I will not say anything against Buddhism. I will not perform any ritual from Brahmins." The VHP submitted a memorandum to the collector in this regard.

On the other hand, Bharatpur police admitted that oath had been administered at the mass-marriage ceremony held under the aegis of Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti. The newly-wed couples told the police that they had taken oath on their own and they had not been converted, the police added.

Bharatpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said, "Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti held a mass marriage function at Kumher area. Oath was administered after marriages. It was stated in the oath 'I do not believe any Bhagwan of Hindu religions and believe in Buddhism.'" The ASP further stated "When it came to our notice, we talked to all the newly-wed couples. They told us that they had taken oath on their own, they had not been converted. There was no pressure on them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

