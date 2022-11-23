Units shut down at Ukraine's Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant - Energoatom

A number of units were shut down at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday because of a loss of power during Russian air strikes across Ukraine, Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.

An Energoatom spokesperson said: "Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to generate electricity."

