Himachal Pradesh: 3-year-old girl dies after consuming deworming medicine

A three-year-old girl died after consuming a dose of deworming medicine on National Deworming Day in Kangra district, said officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:26 IST
Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A three-year-old girl died after consuming a dose of deworming medicine on National Deworming Day in Kangra district, said officials on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident occurred on November 21, celebrated as National Deworming Day.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal ordered a magisterial inquiry today after the incident came to light. Speaking to ANI, Nipun Jindal said, "The preliminary report that we received from the health authorities says that when the dose was given to the child, instead of digesting it into the food pipe the child aspirated it and medicine went into the windpipe and the child died due to choking and apart from this preliminary report we have also ordered a third party magisterial inquiry assigned to SDM Palampur. We have also instructed him to complete the inquiry as soon as possible so that the real cause can be revealed."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

