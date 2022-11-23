Russia's Transneft says part of Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine suspended - TASS

A section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially suspended, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned pipeline operator Transneft.

The pumping of oil to Hungary, which has been suspended for three days, was likely to remain so for a week, TASS cited spokesman Igor Demin as saying. "The oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially stopped, according to our partners," he said.

Flows to the Czech Republic and Slovakia - which branch off just inside Ukraine from the pipeline heading further south into Hungary - were continuing, as was pumping from Belarus toward Ukraine, TASS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)