Russia's Transneft says part of Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine suspended - TASS
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A section of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially suspended, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the state-owned pipeline operator Transneft.
The pumping of oil to Hungary, which has been suspended for three days, was likely to remain so for a week, TASS cited spokesman Igor Demin as saying. "The oil pipeline in Ukraine has been partially stopped, according to our partners," he said.
Flows to the Czech Republic and Slovakia - which branch off just inside Ukraine from the pipeline heading further south into Hungary - were continuing, as was pumping from Belarus toward Ukraine, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovakia
- Ukraine
- TASS news agency
- Czech Republic
- Belarus
- Transneft
- Hungary
- TASS
- Russia
ALSO READ
Migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border as numbers rise
Belarus Foreign Minister arrives in India for two-day visit
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict with Belarus's Foreign Minister in Delhi
Jaishankar holds talks with Belarusian counterpart Makei
ICCI Hosted the Indian-Belarusian Investment and Business Conclave 2022