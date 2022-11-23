Maha: 403 cases of power thefts detected in Thane, Palghar districts
- Country:
- India
Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) carried out a mega drive to detect power thefts and took action against as many as 403 erring consumers in two districts of the state, said the state-run utility on Wednesday.
The drive undertaken on Tuesday covered Kalyan, Vasai and Vashi areas in Thane and Palghar districts, MSEDCL said in a release.
MSEDCL team members checked a total of 13,798 electricity metres and detected 403 cases of power thefts and action was taken against them, said the release.
The teams also detected 162 cases of illegal use of power and action was taken in the matter, it added. PTI COR RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC to hear on Nov 15 pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
Maha govt giving impetus to bamboo plantation in Palghar, says Guv
Maha: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar district, offence registered
"When I win awards...," Urvashi Rautela poses with 'Waltair Veerayya' star Chiranjeevi
Maha: Man fleeing to Varanasi after killing wife in Palghar nabbed from train