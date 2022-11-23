Left Menu

Maha: 403 cases of power thefts detected in Thane, Palghar districts

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:12 IST
Officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) carried out a mega drive to detect power thefts and took action against as many as 403 erring consumers in two districts of the state, said the state-run utility on Wednesday.

The drive undertaken on Tuesday covered Kalyan, Vasai and Vashi areas in Thane and Palghar districts, MSEDCL said in a release.

MSEDCL team members checked a total of 13,798 electricity metres and detected 403 cases of power thefts and action was taken against them, said the release.

The teams also detected 162 cases of illegal use of power and action was taken in the matter, it added. PTI COR RSY RSY

