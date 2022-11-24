Left Menu

One injured, vehicle damaged as wall of Chennai school collapses

The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night. On getting information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 08:07 IST
Visuals from Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A person was injured and several vehicles were damaged when a wall of a school collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night. On getting information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

