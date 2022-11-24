Ofgem says household energy bills to rise to nearly $5,200 a year

British energy regulator Ofgem said its price cap for average household energy bills would rise to 4,279 pounds ($5,170.74) a year from January to the end of March 2023.

Households, however, will not pay this amount as Ofgem's price cap has been superseded by a government backed price guarantee set at 2,500 pounds a year for average consumption until the end of March 2023. ($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

