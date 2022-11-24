Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Deadly missile strikes knock out power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. POWER SUPPLIES

* More than two thirds of the Ukrainian capital was still without power on Thursday morning and many residents had no running water, a day after Russian missile strikes caused Kyiv's biggest outages in nine months of war. * Ukraine expects three nuclear power plants that were switched off because of Russian missile strikes on Wednesday will be operating again by Thursday evening, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

* Zelenskiy appealed to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to take action to stop Russian air strikes targeting vital infrastructure that have once again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in. * Russian missiles knocked out electricity in the Kyiv region and killed at least six people in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday during attacks that caused blackouts across the country.

CONFLICT * Battles raged in the east, where Russia has sent some of the forces it moved following its withdrawal from around the city of Kherson in the south. Russia is pressing an offensive of its own along a stretch of frontline west of the city of Donetsk, held by its proxies since 2014.

* The European Parliament's website was unavailable for several hours on Wednesday due to a denial-of-service attack by "pro-Kremlin" hackers, after its lawmakers designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, the institute's president said. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. Russia denies targeting civilians.

FOREIGN RESPONSE, AID * European Union governments failed to reach a deal on Wednesday on what level to cap prices for Russian sea-borne oil under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme and will resume talks on Thursday evening or on Friday, EU diplomats said.

* The United States has authorized an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will include weapons, munitions and air defense equipment. The Biden administration has provided $19.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)