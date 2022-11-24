Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:13 IST
EU preparing 9th Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.

"We are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a 9th sanctions package," von der Leyen told a news conference. "And I'm confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners. We will not rest until Ukraine has prevailed over Putin and his unlawful and barbaric war," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

