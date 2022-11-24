Chhattisgarh: 2 dead, 42 hospitalised due to "Diarrhoea" in Bhilai

Two people were declared dead while 42 others were hospitalised suffering from Diarrhoea after allegedly consuming dirty water, officials said. The incident pertains to Bhilai Municipal Corporation in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

The deceased were identified as Madhvi (11), a resident of Khurisipar and Kush Daharia (27), a resident of J P Nagar. Upon getting the information about people sustaining diarrhoea on Wednesday, Municipal Corporation Commissioner along with the collector and others rushed to the spot.

"The drinking water pipeline was laid along with the drains in most of the colonies under the Amrit Mission around 5 years ago. Sometimes harmful elements enter these pipelines due to their close proximity to gutters and drain as people try to make a separate connection for themselves, also a lot of deconstruction work is underway, due to which the water may get contaminated. As a result of this, problems of diarrhoea occur," said Durg Collector Pushpendra Kumar Meena Collector Meena said, "There are two colonies, J P Nagar and Vrinda Nagar, under Bhilai municipal corporation where the problem of Diarrhea came to light. There were 42 people who were admitted to the three different hospitals and two people died. Their medical reports are being checked and in the preliminary investigation it seems they died due to diarrhea."

"As per officials, all 42 patients are in stable condition and the medical teams are conducting a door-to-door survey and testing the symptoms among the members of the families. They have been instructed to give them medicine and to admit them to the hospital if needed," Collector Meena added. As per reports, the locals had complained to local authorities about the problems they have been facing due to dirty water, however, no action was taken.

While on the other hand, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rohit Vyas said that he did not receive any such complaint. "We will investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly." Further details are awaited.

