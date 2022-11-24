Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's mother was never called to police station: Dr Raman Singh

Claiming that there was 'Ram rajya' and peace during fifteen years of his tenure as CM in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh alleged that Baghel had enacted a drama in 'Bhent Mulakat' programme.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:36 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's mother was never called to police station: Dr Raman Singh
Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP's national vice president Dr. Raman Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's mother was never called to any police station during the previous BJP government's tenure in the state, former CM and BJP's national vice president Dr Raman Singh said here on Thursday. Earlier, CM Bhupesh Baghel had on Wednesday said in his 'Bhent-Mulakat programme' at Rajnandgaon that his mother had to sit in the police station when Raman Singh was CM.

Addressing a press conference at his VIP Chowk residence here today, Dr. Raman Singh termed Baghel's allegations as baseless. Claiming that there was 'Ram rajya' and peace during 15 years of his tenure as CM in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh alleged that Baghel had enacted a drama in 'Bhent Mulakat' programme.

The BJP leader alleged that Baghel shed crocodile tears and told a lie that his mother had been called to the police station. The BJP leader said that no one was called to the police station. No summon was issued in this regard, he added.

Recalling the incident, the former CM said there had been a Congress programme on that day, she herself went to the police station and sat in front of it. Now he is saying that his mother was called to the police station just in a bid to get political mileage, he added.

On this occasion, the BJP leader said he is MLA from Rajnandgaon for four years but Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has not spent even a single rupee in his constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022