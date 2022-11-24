Soccer-Portugal v Ghana teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Portugal and Ghana on Thursday.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams. (Writing by William Schomberg and Mark Gleeson Editing by Christian Radnedge)

