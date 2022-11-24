Punjab farmers end protest, Minister Dhaliwal says consensus reached on demands

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been on a fast unto death for six days to press for the farmers' demands, broke his fast on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced that consensus had been reached on various demands following marathon talks. Dhaliwal offered juice to Dallewal at the protest site in Faridkot as he broke his fast. Dallewal told reporters that the farmers' protests, which had been going on at six regions in Punjab, would be lifted with immediate effect.

Dhaliwal, while commenting on the demand for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's apology over his remarks on the farmers' protests, said there was some miscommunication as the AAP government always stood for their welfare.

However, he said ''we express regret'' if any of Mann's words had hurt the farmers' sentiments. PTI SUN VSD SZM

