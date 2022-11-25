Left Menu

Wild elephant calf found dead in Assam's Jorhat

Earlier on Thursday, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Joyramkuchi area under Lakhipur forest range in Assam's Goalpara district. Last month a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Kankata area in Goalpara district.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 12:16 IST
Wild elephant calf found dead in Assam's Jorhat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wild elephant calf was found dead in a tea garden in Assam's Jorhat district on Friday. As per reports, the carcass of the elephant calf was spotted by some people at Kasojan tea estate near Titabor in Jorhat district.

They immediately informed local forest officials. The calf was reportedly part of a herd of wild elephants who came out from a nearby jungle area in search of food.

A forest official of Jorhat district, Diganta Hazarika said that the exact cause of death of the elephant calf is yet to ascertained. Hazarika said: "Today morning, the tea garden authority informed us that an elephant calf has been found dead in the tea garden. We immediately reached the spot and informed our higher authority."

"We have also called the veterinary doctor and we will come to know the cause of death after the examination. The age of the dead elephant calf is around 3 months old. There were around 53 wild elephants in the herd," the forest official added. Earlier on Thursday, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Joyramkuchi area under Lakhipur forest range in Assam's Goalpara district.

Last month a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Kankata area in Goalpara district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022