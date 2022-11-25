Left Menu

EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 19:45 IST
EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
European government representatives will resume talks over the level of a price cap on Russian oil on Friday evening, a diplomat told Reuters.

The diplomat, who declined to be identified, said it was not clear at present how much positions have converged.

On Thursday, European Union governments remained split over the level at which to cap Russian oil prices to curb Moscow's ability to pay for its war in Ukraine without causing a global oil supply shock.

