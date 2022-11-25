Left Menu

Soccer-England v United States teams

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 23:20 IST
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group B match between England and the United States on Friday.

England: Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

United States: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Tim Weah (Writing by Hritika Sharma; Editing by Ken Ferris)

