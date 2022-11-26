J-K: Shopian Police detects IED planted in pressure cooker at Imamsahib

In a joint operation by Shopian Police and Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles on Friday, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian. The detection of the explosive device planted inside a cooker before it went off is believed that a major tragedy was averted by the efforts of police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

Earlier this month, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a mini-bus after it was intercepted and searched near the Nashri Naka in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Bomb Disposal Squad teams of the police, CRPF and the Army reached the spot and diffused the IED," informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

In a statement on the recovery of the explosive device, the Jammu & Kashmir Police said, "Today, on reliable information, a joint Naka of Police, CRPF, Army and SOG Ramban was established at Nashri. During checking, one mini bus bearing registration number JK06 0858 was intercepted and combed thoroughly. During the search, a suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and one IED was found." "A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka. We had specific input on this."

She further mentioned that the police have advised truck drivers to be alert and always check the base of their vehicles. "We keep advising truck and taxi drivers to be alert to the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat," she added. (ANI)

