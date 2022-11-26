Left Menu

3 naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

30 am to 7

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 11:46 IST
3 naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pomara forests under Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, an official said. The security forces also recovered weapons which include 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket from the spot.

"The jawans (CRPF, DRG and STF) had gone out on an anti-naxal operation last evening based on a tip off that around 40 Naxals of Bhairamgarh Area Committee were staying in Pomara forests. After that an exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and Naxals between 7:30 am to 7:45 am today," Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjaneya Varshney said. During the gunfight, three naxals, includimng a woman, were killed and 303-rifle, 315-rifle and musket were recovered from the spot. A search operation is still underway, SP Varshney added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022