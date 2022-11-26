Left Menu

Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine

26-11-2022
Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine
Representative Image
Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday.

"Whatever Russia's intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia's stock of long range missiles", the Defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

