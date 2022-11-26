Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and firing at Ukraine
Russia is likely removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles and firing unarmed munitions at Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday.
"Whatever Russia's intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia's stock of long range missiles", the Defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.
