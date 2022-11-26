Kyiv summit promotes 'Grain from Ukraine' for most vulnerable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words" for Kyiv. The Kremlin has said that Ukraine's Black Sea exports during the war have not been reaching the most vulnerable countries. Zelenskiy said Kyiv had raised around $150 million from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

"We plan to send at least 60 vessels from Ukrainian ports to countries that most face the threat of famine and drought," Zelenskiy told the gathering. The summit was attended in-person by the prime ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania and the president of Hungary. Germany and France's presidents and the head of the European Commission delivered speeches shown by video.

Announced by Kyiv earlier this month, the initiative is in addition to a UN-brokered deal that has allowed some Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea, a vital route for the major wheat producer's exports that had been blocked. Flanked by his chief of staff and prime minister on Saturday, Zelenskiy said the Grain from Ukraine initiative aimed to demonstrate that for Kyiv global food security is "not just empty words".

“This will be one of the biggest contributions to global stability – a real and very necessary step,” he said.

