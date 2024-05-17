Left Menu

Moscow tells the West it is 'playing with fire' by allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with its missiles

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:45 IST
Moscow tells the West it is 'playing with fire' by allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with its missiles
  Russia
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry warned the West that it was playing by fire by allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles and weapons to strike Russia and that Moscow would not leave such action unanswered.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that it saw the hand of the United States and Britain behind a recent spate of attacks and blamed Washington and London for escalating the conflict by authorising Ukraine to use long-range rockets and heavy weapons they had supplied against Russian targets.

"Once again, we should like to unequivocally warn Washington, London, Brussels and other Western capitals, as well as Kyiv, which is under their control, that they are playing with fire. Russia will not leave such encroachments on its territory unanswered," the statement said.

