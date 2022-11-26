Left Menu

Illicit liquor being taken from Arunachal to Manipur seized in Assam, two held

Biswanath district police conducted an operation after a tip-off on National Highway-15 at Biswanath and intercepted a truck on Friday, Biswanath Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 20:39 IST
Illicit liquor being taken from Arunachal to Manipur seized in Assam, two held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam police recovered a huge quantity of illegal liquor and arrested two persons in this regard in Biswanath district, the police said. Police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor worth more than Rs 15 lakh from a truck and apprehended two persons in Assam's Biswanath district, they added.

Biswanath district police conducted an operation after a tip-off on National Highway-15 at Biswanath and intercepted a truck on Friday, Biswanath Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh said. A large amount of illegal liquor was recovered from the truck, he said adding that the liquor was being brought from Arunachal Pradesh.

The truck came from Arunachal Pradesh's Doimukh area with a conspiracy to transport the illegal liquor to Manipur via Assam, they added. "We have apprehended the driver and handyman of the truck", the police official said.

The market value of the seized liquor is estimated at around Rs 15-20 lakh, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022