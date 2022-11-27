Assam lifts curbs on vehicular movement along its border with Meghalaya

In view of improving law and order situation in Meghalaya, the Assam Police on Sunday lifted the restrictions of vehicular movement and started allowing all vehicles to ply on the route to Meghalaya. Sudhakar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Guwahati City Police, told ANI that the police removed the barricades in Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya state border and had allowed all vehicles to enter into the neighbouring state.

"We have allowed all vehicles to enter into Meghalaya," Sudhakar Singh said. The restrictions on vehicular movement restrictions, except for vehicles with Meghalaya registration, were put in place after the clashes erupted at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22 where six persons, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard, were killed in a firing incident.

ANI reported on Friday that Assam Police allowed the goods-laden trucks to enter Meghalaya, for the first time after tensions rose between the two states following the firing incident along the border on Tuesday, according to an official. However, only vehicles with Meghalaya's registration were allowed entry into the state at this time. On Tuesday last week, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a contingent comprising Police and forest guards from Assam. The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam.

"Just to clarify that incident has nothing to do with the border, the way it is reported in national media. It was basically a clash between villagers and police regarding certain forest timber," Assam CM told reporters on November 23. (ANI)

