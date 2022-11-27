Left Menu

Mangaluru: Doctor among 3 booked for forced religious conversion

An FIR has been lodged against three people including a female doctor for allegedly trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 15:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against three people including a female doctor for allegedly trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam in Karnataka's Mangaluru. Based on a complaint by the mother of the victim Shivani, the police have filed an FIR against Khaleel, Dr Jameela and Aiman under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's mother, Shivani used to recharge her mobile phone at a shop belonging to one Khaleel. Khaleel befriended her and promised her that she would get a good job and money in 2021. "He took her to his relative's house, where she was then allegedly forced to offer namaz and recite the Quran. Also, he has changed her name to Ayisha. Khalib had also allegedly sexually molested her," the complainant said in a letter.

Thereafter, she was taken to a different location for a new job. The complaint said that her daughter joined Dr Jameela's house for a job, where she was forced to wear burkha. At the same time, a person named Aiman contacted her on Instagram and forced her to get into a relationship with him.

Shivani has now demanded action against Khalib, Dr Jameela and Aiman for allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

