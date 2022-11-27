Left Menu

Slabs of foot overbridge fall off at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra

Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:53 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
No causality has been reported so far.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

