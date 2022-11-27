Slabs of foot overbridge fall off at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra
Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.
ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Several passengers are feared injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.
No causality has been reported so far.
Further reports are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandrapur
Advertisement