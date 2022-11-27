Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by luxury car with VIP plate, driver held

A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a high-end car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when the luxury car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death.

The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)