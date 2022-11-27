Delhi poll panel launches campaign song, flags off 50 autos for voter awareness

The Delhi State Election Commission intensified its voter awareness campaign to ensure maximum voter participation in the coming general elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be held on December 4, said a press release. The State Election Commission is undertaking this multimedia voter awareness campaign through various modes of publicity such as radio, TV, social media, outdoor media, and newspapers to motivate the voters for enhanced voting percentage, said a statement.

The State Election Commission has also launched the campaign theme song, with tag line - loktNtr kaa smmaan kreN hm, aao mtdaan kreN hm ! In this endeavour of the Commission, 50 auto rickshaws with the printed voter awareness message were flagged off by the Commission's Head of Office in the presence of other senior officers and staff members of the State Election Commission.

On this occasion, he said that the voter awareness campaign is being intensified by the Commission to educate and motivate voters. As auto rickshaws plying all over Delhi are accessible modes of transport and have high visibility span on the roads, the printed messages of these Autos will help the commission to spread its awareness drive to every nook and corner of the city to ensure that each and every voter of Delhi can connect with the voter awareness campaign. He further said that the State Election Commission is adopting various modes of communication hoardings, metro trains, display boards, DTC buses, electronic display boards, and other various kinds of outdoor media to make the voters aware of the MCD elections to be held on December 4, 2022.

The Commission is also airing radio jingles developed for the MCD elections through prominent FM radio channels in Delhi. Telecast of theme-based campaign video spots through prominent news channels has also been undertaken by the Commission. With a view to increasing the polling percentage, Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner informed that the Commission has launched an intensive awareness campaign through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook pages to ensure maximum voter participation in this election. Various voters' dialogue programs and their awareness videos are also being promoted through these social media platforms. The State Election Commission has also engaged renowned cartoonist Irfan to create voter awareness cartoons about democratic rights and the significance of voting among voters.

The State Election Commission has also issued instructions to all District Election Officers to conduct SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) activities. All District Election Officers are conducting Slogan Writing, Rangoli, Mehndi Competition, Quiz Competition, Nukkad Natak, and other SVEEP activities in schools and community areas. (ANI)

