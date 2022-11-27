Left Menu

J'khand CM announces initial drought relief of Rs 3,500 each for 30L affected farmers

The state government on October 29 declared 226 of the 260 blocks in the state as drought affected.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday announced an initial drought relief of Rs 3,500 each for 30 lakh affected farmers in the state.

The state government on October 29 declared 226 of the 260 blocks in the state as drought affected.

''This will be an initial relief. They will be getting more as our government has demanded a drought relief package from the Centre,'' he said, while addressing a public meeting in Lukaiyatand area in Ramgarh district.

''Soon, camps will be organised at the village and panchayat levels to distribute the initial relief amount to the affected farmers,'' he said.

The CM visited his native Nemra village on Sunday to pay homage to his grandfather Sobaran Manjhi on his 65th death anniversary.

Recalling his childhood in Nemra, Soren said the village was backward and its residents very poor.

''There was no pucca road. All of us including me had to walk to our homes. But now the scenario of not only the village but also of the entire state has changed. A school has been sanctioned in Lukaiyatand and road is being constructed,'' he said.

Former chief minister and JMM supremo Shibu Soren asked villagers to educate their children.

