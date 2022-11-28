"Say no to ragging..." Assam CM takes note of ragging incident in Dibrugarh varsity
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged the ragging case in Dibrugarh University, wherein a student jumped from the hostel building after being exasperated by the alleged ragging.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a ragging case in Dibrugarh University has come to light, wherein a student jumped from the hostel building. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Assam CM tweeted, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".
"Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added. A student of Dibrugarh University allegedly jumped from the second floor of a hostel building of the University on Saturday night after being fed up with ragging by his seniors for the past few days.
The victim's treatment is underway in a private hospital. Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam CM
- Dibrugarh University
- Dibrugarh
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
ALSO READ
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
UP CM Yogi's official Twitter handle crosses 8 million followers
What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the ‘federated’ network works and why it won’t be a new Twitter
"Voted for Shashi Tharoor so manipulators like you never promoted in Congress...": Sandeep Dikshit on Assam CM remark