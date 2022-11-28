BJP lampoons Satyendar Jain's jail videos with 'Prison Break' inspired poster

In a creative twist to the controversy involving Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's purported jail cell CCTV footage, the BJP has come out with a popular American series 'Prison Break' inspired poster, where the faces of original actors have been replaced with those of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Jain. The poster tweeted from Delhi BJP handle, juxtaposes the original poster with the re-imagined version, under the title 'Prison mein Break' followed by the line, 'Aap Ka Tihar Darbar Series.'

BJP Delhi Twitter handle shared the poster on Sunday. "In USA: Prison Break series In Delhi: Prison (meN) Break series Relax, Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt," read the Tweet from BJP Delhi.

https://twitter.com/BJP4Delhi/status/1597049365876846592 Earlier on November 27, the purported footage that emerged according to the sources was dated September 13, 15 and October 1 in which the visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the Minister's bed. In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jail Delhi Minister. The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead. In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the November 26 video of Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar". Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Then he was served a 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved. Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside the jail, he added. (ANI)

