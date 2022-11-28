Left Menu

BJP lampoons Satyendar Jain's jail videos with 'Prison Break' inspired poster

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Delhi Twitter handle on Sunday shared two showing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain alongside the poster of Prison Break.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:24 IST
BJP lampoons Satyendar Jain's jail videos with 'Prison Break' inspired poster
Prison Break Poster (Photo: Twiter/ BJP Delhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a creative twist to the controversy involving Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's purported jail cell CCTV footage, the BJP has come out with a popular American series 'Prison Break' inspired poster, where the faces of original actors have been replaced with those of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Jain. The poster tweeted from Delhi BJP handle, juxtaposes the original poster with the re-imagined version, under the title 'Prison mein Break' followed by the line, 'Aap Ka Tihar Darbar Series.'

BJP Delhi Twitter handle shared the poster on Sunday. "In USA: Prison Break series In Delhi: Prison (meN) Break series Relax, Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt," read the Tweet from BJP Delhi.

https://twitter.com/BJP4Delhi/status/1597049365876846592 Earlier on November 27, the purported footage that emerged according to the sources was dated September 13, 15 and October 1 in which the visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the Minister's bed. In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jail Delhi Minister. The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead. In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the November 26 video of Jain and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar". Shehzad said this was the third video in the series -- first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy.

Then he was served a 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved. Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside the jail, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022