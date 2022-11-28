Left Menu

Six booked for raping, forcing conversion in UP's Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly police have registered a case against one youth named Akleem allegedly for raping a girl.

"On the complaint of the woman, a case of kidnapping, extortion and rape has been registered in the Shahi police station," Bareilly's SP Rural Rajkumar said. "164 proceedings will be included in the case," he added.

Akleem has also been booked for alluring their daughter to convert her religion. The SP further said, "A few months ago, the girl's family members had also filed a case against all the accused for alluring their daughter to convert her religion." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

