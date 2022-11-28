Soccer-Cameroon v Serbia teams
Teams for Monday's World Cup Group G game between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al Janoub stadium:
Cameroon - Devis Epassy, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (c), Karl Toko Ekambi
Serbia - Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic
