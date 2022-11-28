Left Menu

Ministry launches scheme for Procurement of Aggregate Power of 4500 MW for five years under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortage and also help generation plants to increase their capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:33 IST
Ministry launches scheme for Procurement of Aggregate Power of 4500 MW for five years under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Power kicks off a Scheme for Procurement of Aggregate Power of 4500 MW on competitive basis or five years on Finance, Own and Operate (FOO) basis under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy.

PFC Consulting Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd) has been designated as the Nodal Agency by the Ministry of Power. Under the scheme, PFC Consulting Ltd has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW. Supply of electricity will commence from April 2023. Ministry of Coal has been requested to allocate around 27 MTPA for this.

The utilities that have evinced interest for the scheme are Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. The last date for the bid submission is 21st December 2022.

It is for the first time that bidding is being carried out under B(v) of Shakti scheme. Also, revised PPA for medium term is being used in this bidding.

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortage and also help generation plants to increase their capacities.

The Ministry of Power had notified the Guidelines for procurement of power on Finance, Own and Operate (FOO) basis under para B (v) of the SHAKTI Policy on 25th October 2022. The methodology for coal allocation as per provisions of Para B (v) of SHAKTI policy was issued on 11th May, 2022.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022