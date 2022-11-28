Left Menu

Eastern Nagaland People's Organization leaders to meet Amit Shah, discuss creation of separate 'Frontier Nagaland'

An 11-member delegation of ENPO will meet the Union Minister and will discuss their demand for the creation of a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' during the meeting.

Eastern Nagaland People's Organization leaders to meet Amit Shah, discuss creation of separate 'Frontier Nagaland'
Leaders of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on December 3. An 11-member delegation of ENPO will meet the Union Minister and discuss their demand for the creation of a separate 'Frontier Nagaland.'

W Manwang Konyak, Secretary of ENPO told ANI that ENPO has received an invitation letter from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting which is fixed on December 3 at 4 pm in the national capital. "An 11-member delegation team of ENPO led by R Tsapikiu Sangtam will meet the Union Home Minister. We are demanding separate statehood 'Frontier Nagaland' and this issue will discuss during the meeting," W Manwang Konyak said.

ENPO is an umbrella organization of seven tribal bodies of Nagaland - CBLT, KBCA, KBBB, PBCA, USBLA, TBBA and YBBA. On the other hand, in a letter to seven tribal bodies, ENPO on Monday requested the anointed spiritual leaders to initiate a special prayer programme covering all churches under respective associations on December 3 at 4 pm and also requested all bona fide members of Eastern Nagaland to take out 5 minutes time at 4 pm to say a special prayer.

The ENPO has threatened to boycott the assembly polls in Nagaland next year if their demand for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' is not fulfilled. The ENPO has also decided not to participate in the annual Hornbill Festival in the state which will begin on December 1. (ANI)

