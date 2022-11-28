Left Menu

Karnataka: Police recover body of father-son drowned in lake in Tumkur city

The Karnataka Police on Monday recovered the dead body of a man and his minor son after they allegedly went missing in Tumkur city.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Police on Monday recovered the dead body of a man and his minor son after they allegedly went missing in Tumkur city. The deceased persons are 11-year-old Nitin and his father Krishnappa (45).

According to the police, Nitin had gone for swimming in a lake with his friends in the Kolladi Doddakere of Tumkur's Koratagere taluk, where he allegedly got drowned in the water. Krishnappa lost his life while trying to save his son. The police further said that none of them knew swimming, however, the police recovered the body of the deceased persons with the help of locals.

A case has also been registered with the Koratagere police station. The investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on November 18, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that two children had drowned after five children fell into a sea beach near the Koliwada area of Maharashtra's Worli. It added that the other three children were rescued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

