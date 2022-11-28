Left Menu

Haryana: President Murmu to lay foundation stone of medical college in Sirsa tomorrow

Foundation stone of a medical college to be laid in Sirsa by President Droupadi Murmu, at an event in Kurukshetra on Monday, said the Haryana Government.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:40 IST
Haryana: President Murmu to lay foundation stone of medical college in Sirsa tomorrow
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone of a medical college to be built at a cost of Rs 1,090 crore in Sirsa district at an event in Kurukshetra on Monday, said the Haryana government.

The 539-bed medical college will be built on about 22 acres, added the Haryana government.

The Medical College is being established by Chief Minister Manohar Lal with the objective of giving more impetus to medical education and research and providing the best health services to the people in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022