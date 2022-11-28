DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 28

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

** LONDON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the London School of Economics on the challenges facing Greece and Europe more broadly – 1830 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov for talks on regional issues and to discuss preparations for an upcoming summit of the leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. They are to hold a news conference – 0815 GMT.

** NEW DELHI - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu inspects honour guard in presence of his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh – 0700 GMT. ** LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

** PARIS/MAPUTO/ACCRA - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will visit France, Mozambique and Ghana to promote Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (To Dec. 3) ** KUALA LUMPUR - Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will make a special visit to Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties.

** TAIPEI CITY - Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre will arrive in Taiwan for a five-day visit. (To Dec. 2) ** OSLO - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Norway. (To Nov. 29)

** MOSCOW - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in Russia. BAKU - Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to visit Azerbaijan (To Nov. 30) SANTIAGO/ BOGOTA - Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, is heading a Team Finland visit to Chile and Colombia (To Dec 2) SEOUL - Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, accompanied by the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Thelen, on an economic mission to South Korea (To Nov 29) BEIJING - President of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to China (Final day) BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meets Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest - 1500 GMT LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers keynote address at Brussels Indo-Pacific Forum – 0900 GMT.

** PARIS - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to France. (To Nov. 30) BEIJING - Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, will pay a state visit to China (To Dec 1) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Emmanuel Macron, President of France, for first complete state visit to the United States WELLINGTON/ SYDNEY - Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will visit New Zealand and Australia and will meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Auckland and the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Sydney (To Dec 3) BRUSSELS - EU and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) ministers meeting. ZURICH - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit Switzerland (to November 30). BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hold joint news conference in Stockholm ahead of Sweden's Presidency of the Council of the EU from the start of 2023 – 1045 GMT. TOKYO - Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, accompanied by the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Thelen, will travel to Japan (To Dec 2) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White House for state visit. ** DUBLIN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a joint sitting of Ireland's parliament, meets Prime Minister Micheal Martin and speaks at a business event – 1400 GMT. BEIJING - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing to meet President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. TIRANA - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Albania (To Dec 2) BERLIN - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the Berlin Security Conference LODZ, Poland - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent (To Dec 2) GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** BRUSSELS - Speeches by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; for the Czech Presidency of the Council, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a Conference on the Future of Europe feedback event in the European Parliament – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 VIENNA - OPEC oil ministers and their allies, known as OPEC+ meet at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (to December 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos (to January 20).

