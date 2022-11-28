Left Menu

UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:00 IST
UAE brings forward oil production capacity expansion to 2027
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The board of Abu Dhabi's ADNOC has endorsed plans to bring forward the company's five million barrel per day oil production capacity expansion to 2027, the company said in a statement on Monday.

ADNOC's gas processing and LNG businesses will be consolidated to create ADNOC Gas, and ADNOC will float a minority stake in the new company on ADX next year, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022