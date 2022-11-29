Finland will approve missile purchase from U.S. early next year - defence official
Finland's defence ministry will approve the purchase of tactical missiles and other weapons from the United States early next year, a defence official said on Tuesday.
The U.S. State Department approved the sale of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off weapons and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $323.3 million on Monday.
