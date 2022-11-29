Left Menu

Finland will approve missile purchase from U.S. early next year - defence official

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:01 IST
Finland will approve missile purchase from U.S. early next year - defence official
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland's defence ministry will approve the purchase of tactical missiles and other weapons from the United States early next year, a defence official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off weapons and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $323.3 million on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022