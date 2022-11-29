Chhattisgarh: Man held for supplying goods to Naxals in Kanker

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying goods to Naxals from a forest in Markanar village of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, on Monday, police said. The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Koyalibeda area of the district. The police also recovered Maoist pamphlets and materials used in triggering explosions, including wires and detonators, from the accused.

According to the police, a team of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) Koyalibeda police were patrolling a Naxal-affected area when a suspicious person, who was allegedly hiding from the police, was caught. During interrogation, the suspect told police that he worked for the Naxals as a member of the supply team of the banned CPI (Maoist) and used to put up banners and posters for them.

He also admitted to working for the Chetna Natya Mandali, a Naxal outfit, in 2007-08, the police said, adding that he also used to deliver essential commodities to the banned ultras, including pulses, rice, soap, shoe, sandal, umbrella, wires and tiffin boxes for assemblng IEDs (improvised explosive devices). Police said he would also collect Rs 6,000 a year in lieu of every tractor plying at Chilparas and Alparas villages, as well as the Panidoveer area for a Naxal outfit. He would hand the proceeds to a prominent Naxal commander, the sleuths added.

He also confessed to being involved in a recent fire incident in the district on November 21 in which a vehicle and mobile towers were gutted. The police had registered a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 435 of the IPC and sections 10, 13, 38(2), 39(2) UAPA act and arrested the accused. (ANI)

